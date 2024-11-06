Stakeholders urged to be aware of emerging economic technologies

ISLAMABAD - We must develop definitive accounts of novel economic technologies. This was the core message of a book launch for the edited volume titled ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: Innovation and Vulnerability in the Digital Economy,’ held at the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad.

Dr Usman W. Chohan, Advisor for Economic Affairs and National Development at CASS presented key findings of the co-edited volume and urged all stakeholders in Pakistani society to be aware of emerging economic technologies for Pakistan’s development.

Focused on the blockchain-based technology known as ‘Decentralised Autonomous Organizations’ (DAOs), the edited volume brought together 11 renowned authors from eight countries spanning seven academic disciplines, including economics, technology, mathematics, law, and sociology, among others. Dr Chohan’s presentation covered the preparation, vision, and structure of the book, which aims to serve as a definitive account of DAO technologies from a multidisciplinary perspective.

President of CASS, Islamabad, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd) delivered concluding remarks and congratulated Dr Chohan on this eighth book in his six years at CASS and emphasised the role of innovation and technology in economic development. He urged young Pakistanis to remain abreast of economic technologies and to make contributions to their advancement.

Given the scope and detail covered in the collective research endeavor, he lauded the comprehensiveness of the book and expressed hope that the co-edited volume would serve as a valuable resource on DAOs internationally for many years to come.

The launch was followed by inauguration of the ‘Dr Usman W Chohan Book Corner’ in the Centre’s library showcasing his books written and edited over the past few years at CASS, Islamabad.