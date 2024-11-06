Steps underway to develop livestock sector: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative, Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai, has said that solid steps are being taken for the development of the livestock sector under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

“The role of Harichand Farms in the optimal breeding of cattle is commendable. The provincial government is taking measures for the welfare of cattle rearers. All possible support will be provided to cattle rearers through the breeding centers, so that cattle owners do not face problems related to breeding and can obtain the best quality breeds,” said Fazal Hakeem.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm at Harichand, district Charsadda, along with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Arshad Umarzai, Akhtar Khan Advocate, and Sultan Room Khan.

During the visit, the provincial minister directed that priority be given to local people in the sale of milk obtained from the dairy farms, so that they can access quality and nutritious milk. Additionally, preference should be given to locals in the production of goods from the farms. The visit was also attended by Director General of Livestock Extension, Dr Asal Khan, and relevant officials from the Livestock Department.

While inspecting various sections of the farm, including the laboratories, semen production unit, and cattle feed storage at the Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm in Harichand, the minister directed that the supply of quality food to the cattle be ensured.

During the visit, MPA Arshad Khan stated that the government would provide full cooperation to the Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm in Harichand. He emphasised that the development of the farm is directly linked to the development of the area and that all kinds of support and assistance would be provided to local cattle owners.

The farm aims to increase milk and meat production from local cattle by using foreign breeds. It also supports teaching institutes for progressive farmers and students from various universities and para-veterinary institutes, providing research services for postgraduate veterinary students.

Fazal Hakeem Khan took a keen interest in the farm’s performance and commended its efforts. He emphasized that the farm should maintain its high standards and continue to serve the province’s cattle owners in the best possible way.