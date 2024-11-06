The Escalation of Israeli Aggression

As Israel’s aggression in Palestine marks its first anniversary, the world edges closer to disaster. From Pakistan to peace-loving communities worldwide, condemnation of Israel’s actions has persisted. Yet, with the backing of the United States and its allies, Israel remains defiant, unfazed by global outcry. This indifference has intensified tensions, pushing the world toward a potential global conflict.

In a single year, the devastation has been overwhelming. Over 43,000 innocent Palestinians, including men, women, and children, have lost their lives, while nearly 100,000 more suffer life-altering injuries, unable to access adequate medical care due to the decimation of Gaza’s healthcare system. Over two million people have been displaced, with schools, hospitals, mosques, and clinics reduced to rubble. Even those seeking medical care face constant danger, as rockets continue to rain on Gaza, erasing any sense of refuge.

In Gaza, the tragedy grows by the day. Worshippers, gathering to pray, are killed mid-prostration by Israeli rockets. Parents and teachers, trying to educate their children amidst chaos, live under the shadow of imminent annihilation. Despite this, Gaza’s resilience endures. Its people refuse to let Israel’s campaign of terror crush their spirits.

This crisis transcends regional boundaries. Israel’s expansionist policies threaten not only the Middle East but global peace. The assassination of Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader, prompted the U.S. President to declare it “a good day for the world.” This stark display of Western complicity should prompt the Muslim world to ask: How long will this injustice continue before the global community acts?

Reports from Beirut reveal a similar story. Israeli drones patrol the skies, and explosions rock the city’s southern and central districts, claiming lives and spreading fear. Lebanon has suffered under Israel’s aggression for decades, and now, with the region in turmoil, the call for Muslim unity is more pressing than ever.

For Muslims, the stakes go beyond Gaza’s survival. The struggle is also for the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, where Israeli occupation restricts Muslims from worshipping. This is a fight for the dignity of the Muslim Ummah.

Islamic law views Gaza’s struggle as “Fard Kifayah”—a collective duty that, if fulfilled by some, absolves others. Yet as Israel’s war broadens, this conflict risks becoming “Fard Ayn”—an obligation upon every Muslim. Despite lacking conventional weapons, the people of Gaza and Lebanon stand firm in their unbreakable resolve, fortified by faith.

The United Nations, established after World War II to resolve conflicts, has repeatedly failed to deliver justice for Muslim nations. Time and again, the UN’s response to the crises in Muslim countries has been lukewarm at best. This hypocrisy became evident recently, when Israel barred the UN Secretary-General from entering the country following criticism of its policies, a flagrant display of disregard for international authority.

The words of Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, still resonate: “Israel is the illegitimate child of the West.” Today, that “child” defies even its Western backers, while Muslim nations remain fragmented. Unity among Muslim nations has never been more vital.

Prominent Muslim figures like Dr. Zakir Naik have urged for a NATO-style alliance among the 57 Islamic countries. While a 34-nation coalition was once established, it has since faded from relevance. This alliance, if reconstituted, could stand as a formidable force, ready to protect Muslim interests.

Such coalitions, however, are not new. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other alliances have been formed in the past, only to succumb to political compromises. If the Muslim world has a better plan, it must emerge now. Otherwise, action on these proposals is long overdue. A lasting solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to prevent further global destabilisation. The Palestinian struggle is no longer confined to one region; it impacts global stability. Ignoring this crisis risks an irreversible worldwide catastrophe.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.