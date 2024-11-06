Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Trump thanks Americans for 'being elected 47th president'

Anadolu
1:15 PM | November 06, 2024
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump early Wednesday thanked Americans for the apparent “honor of being elected” to the nation’s highest office.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump told supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, referring to his earlier term in office, in 2017-2021, before Joe Biden won four years as the 46th US president.

According to Fox News projections, Trump ensured victory after defeating his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday's presidential election.

"This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again," Trump added.

Pledging to fight for every citizen, he said: "We're going to help our country heal."

The win would make Trump only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who served two terms in the late 1800s.​​​​​​​

