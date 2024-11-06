Two Chinese nationals shot at by security guard in Karachi

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Two Chinese citizens were injured in Karachi on Tuesday after a security guard opened fire at them following some altercation, a police officer said Local police official Faizan Ali said two Chinese nationals were injured due to a security guard’s firing. According to a statement by the Sindh home department, the clash broke out between the foreigners and security guards at a police station in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) A area. Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said that the firing incident in Karachi, in which two Chinese nationals were injured, was under investigation and Pakistan remained resolute in bringing to justice the responsible individual. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Ministry of Interior and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad,” the spokesperson said in a press statement. This morning two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi as a result of a firing incident following a dispute with a private guard. The injured were immediately taken to hospital and were under treatment.