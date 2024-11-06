Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Two FC personnel martyred, four injured in DI Khan terrorist attack

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred after an ambush by Khawarij terrorists near Daraban Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior spokesperson, the FC vehicle came under heavy fire by the terrorists, resulting in deaths of two FC soldiers, Sher Rehman and Syed Ameen, and leaving four others injured.  The Ministry confirmed that both martyred soldiers heroically confronted the assailants and attained the high rank of martyrdom while defending their country. The spokesperson provided details about the martyred soldiers, Sher Rehman from South Waziristan and Syed Ameen hailing from Swabi Gadun. The injured personnel have been identified as Havildar Imtiaz, Soldier Moheb Shah, Soldier Sahib Deen, and Soldier Fazal Kareem. All four wounded soldiers were promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Our Staff Reporter

