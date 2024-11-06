As the United States prepares to elect a new President, global attention is fixed on the country; but for many, the question is one of colour, not content – do you want the bombs dropped on you to be blue or red?

In the years following the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, the United States established itself as the world’s sole superpower, wielding influence through an extensive network of military bases and the strategic use of force as a central tool of diplomacy. This approach has been characterised by the coercion of adversaries and the building of alliances that often prioritise military strength. The ongoing war in Ukraine, which can be traced back to the 2014 U.S.-backed regime change and Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, seen by Russia as a provocation, exemplifies this. Additionally, the United States’ unwavering political, military, and material support for Israel during its operations in Palestine, its invasion of Lebanon, and repeated conflicts further illustrate that the U.S. remains committed to maintaining its hegemonic status, with little inclination towards fostering more peaceful global relations.

From an international standpoint, this is the primary concern. The nuances of U.S. domestic policy hold limited interest outside its borders; what captures the world’s attention is the imperialistic posture of U.S. foreign policy.

In this context, both Kamala Harris, who as vice president has been a staunch supporter of President Biden’s policies and has signalled her intention to continue them, and Donald Trump, whose rhetoric centres on populist themes and promises of an assertive foreign policy, represent similar continuations of the status quo. They are two sides of the same coin, one that portends ongoing U.S. military interventions across the globe. Regardless of whether the bombs dropped are under a red or blue administration, the consequences remain unchanged.

The likelihood of a substantial shift in U.S. foreign policy is minimal. Thus, while the world watches anxiously, this election may ultimately prove to be one of the least consequential for global citizens hoping for a break from America’s aggressive international stance.