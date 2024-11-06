UNDP holds seminar on development of merged districts

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub, and Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance, Muzzamil Aslam, participated in a seminar organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Islamabad on the development of the merged districts.

The seminar was also attended by Federal Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development Muhammad Daud, and other officials.

Addressing the seminar, Finance Advisor Muzzamil Aslam highlighted the historic merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He underscored that this integration has provided constitutional rights, governance reforms, and new opportunities for socio-economic development to over six million people in these regions.

In a significant development initiative, Muzzamil Aslam announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is constructing a 120-kilometer transmission line funded entirely by provincial resources. This project aims to supply affordable electricity to local industries, promoting economic growth and employment in the Merged Districts.

Muzzamil Aslam also revealed plans for a new life insurance programme, following the successful launch of the health card initiative in the province.

This life insurance programme will be managed by an Islamic insurance company, specifically established to cater to the needs of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthering the government’s commitment to sustainable energy, the Finance Advisor mentioned the ongoing solarisation of all government buildings, along with a new solar loan scheme for provincial employees. This initiative is part of the government’s strategy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

To strengthen its financial base, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also expanded its tax base, achieving a historic 200% increase in tobacco tax collection. However, the Finance Advisor noted that financial challenges persist for the Merged Districts due to delays in the provision of federal funds.

In closing, Muzzamil Aslam emphasized the importance of the “Qabail-led Development Programme,” a flagship initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with support from international development partners. He expressed confidence that the program will play a critical role in the development and rehabilitation of the Merged Districts, laying a foundation for long-term prosperity in these communities.