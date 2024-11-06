Vertical farming best option for water-deficient Pakistan

Water scarcity has hit Pakistan hard, underscoring the need to adopt vertical farming as a modern cultivation method.

Talking to WealthPK, Dr. Amin, an agricultural economist, said there’s a dire need to adopt modern cultivation methods to tackle water scarcity, and vertical farming offered the country a viable solution.

“From an economic perspective, we can safely say that vertical farming presents both opportunities and challenges. The initial investment for this method is substantial, if we want to fully exploit its potential. Research shows that vertical farming gradually reduces the operational costs manifold, which is a silver lining,” he said.

“Water savings and reduced labor costs are crucial for the majority of farmers who are struggling to make ends meet. We need to equip them with modern methods like vertical farming to bolster their financial position and reduce the losses,” he said, emphasizing that every little bit counts.

He pointed out that a key advantage of vertical farming was year-round production, regardless of the weather conditions. Traditional farming usually depends on the seasons; however, vertical farming will open new horizons for growers.

He said maintaining consistent environmental controls and managing energy costs were the major technological challenges facing Pakistan’s agricultural sector in implementing vertical farming.

“We have observed developments in the solar-powered systems, which could be a game changer and make vertical farming viable in the rural areas. It is gaining the ground globally, and we also need to develop local expertise in automation and monitoring systems to stay ahead of the curve,” he said.

Shedding light on the products produced through vertical farming, he said market accessibility will be a sticking point for the farmers. Vertical farming makes the most economic sense near the urban centers where the consumers are willing to pay good prices for fresh and pesticide-free produce. However, the rural implementation of vertical farming products requires different economic models.

Dr Amin suggested that the policymakers facilitate vertical farming for the small-scale farmers living near the urban areas, as private housing colonies are rapidly eroding fertile agricultural lands. He urged them to help the small farmers in starting with basic hydroponic systems and gradually adopting more advanced technologies.

Ahmed Malik, a progressive farmer, told WealthPK that he’s been trying to convince the agricultural scientists at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad to launch a vertical farming project. He said through the social media and discussion with some agricultural scientists and friends, he had come to the conclusion that vertical farming was a cost-effective way to earn handsome profits.

“Currently, I am growing traditional crops like wheat and sugarcane and want to give vertical farming a shot for selected vegetables. After organizing my tasks, I will allocate a handsome amount for this project, hoping it will pay off in the long run,” he said.

Ahmed said one of his friends was reaping the rewards of vertical farming and seeing yields that were 4-6 times higher per square meter compared to the conventional farming. However, he said the experts had told him that the success of vertical farming hinged on proper technical knowledge and maintaining optimal growing conditions.