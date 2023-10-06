ATC awards bail to PTI’s former MNA

RAWALPINDI - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has awarded bail to former MNA and lead­er of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi in the GHQ attack case. Sadaqat Ali Ab­basi, however, appeared before the ATC Number 1 Judge Malik Ejaz Asif and sought pre-arrest interim bail in May 9 violence case. The judge allowed the bail against Rs50,000 surety bonds to the accused. ATC Number 1 Judge Malik Ejaz Asif also directed PTI leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi to join the inves­tigation and appeared before the police as and when required.