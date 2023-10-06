Balochistan CM highlights teacher’s role in nation’s uplift

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said the role of teachers is important in creating an educated society. “The government will take every possible step in solving the problems and difficulties of teachers,” the CM said in his message issued on the eve of International Teachers’ Day.
He said the government is well cognisant of the importance of education as it is playing a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of nations. About government measures, the CM noted that efforts are afoot to improve facilities in educational institutions across the province. The government will provide resources for the improvement of the education sector. Highlighting the role of teachers, he emphasised that teachers play an important role in the development of society. The CM urged teachers to focus on providing quality education to the children.
The future of our children is in the hands of the teachers, he maintained.
GOVT DECIDES TO REGISTER CASES AGAINST NON-SUBMISSION OF 50 OFFICIAL VEHICLES: JAN
Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Balochistan caretaker government has decided to register cases against those who have not returned 50 official vehicles of various institutions.
He said the government has decided that an FIR will be registered against those who do not return the official vehicles within a week, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The minister said that the drivers of the official vehicles would be arrested and after the case was registered, the FIR would be registered again for non-submission of the vehicles. He further said that people who had been allotted government vehicles would be brought under the law.