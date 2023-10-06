Friday, October 06, 2023
Beggars impersonating as Umrah pilgrims offloaded by FIA

Web Desk
1:02 PM | October 06, 2023
Four alleged beggars were arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle from Lahore airport.

The suspects were travelling to Saudi Arabia for begging in the guise of performing Umrah.

According to details, the FIA immigration offloaded two men and two women and handed them to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore.

Earlier, the beggars had also travelled to Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia for ‘begging’.

The suspects disclosed that they were supposed to be received by the Pakistani agents after landing in Saudi Arabia.

The beggars had an agreement with the travelling agents that half of the earned money would go to them in Saudi Arabia.

The FIA launched a case against the beggars and their agents while further investigation is also underway.

