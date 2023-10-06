Carrefour Pakistan celebrates 14 years of excellence

LAHORE - Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has celebrated 14 years of excellence in serving the Pakistani community. The ongoing anniversary discount offers will remain available until October 25th, and they are a tribute to the trust and loyalty of Carrefour’s valued customers, who have been an integral part of this remarkable growth journey. Carrefour is offering unbeatable discounts, emphasising its commitment to ensuring affordability and unparalleled customer satisfaction. The anniversary festivities began with a special cake cutting ceremony, signifying the joyous occasion. Adding to the celebratory spirit of the event, the chief guest for the ceremony was the renowned cricketer, Shahid Afridi, who also launched his drink brand, exclusively available at Carrefour stores. Umer Lodhi, the Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated, “Our 14 years in Pakistan have been a journey of tremendous growth and customer satisfaction. We have converted millions of shoppers into loyal customers by consistently creating exceptional shopping experiences. Carrefour is now synonymous with providing unmatched value for money and variety to customers in Pakistan, and we are committed to continuing this legacy through our anniversary campaign.” Shahid Afridi expressed his delight in being a part of Carrefour’s anniversary celebrations, stating, “It’s truly an honour to be here on this special occasion, celebrating 14 years of Carrefour in Pakistan. Carrefour continues to stand strong, offering immense discounts and maintaining top-notch quality products for its customers.”