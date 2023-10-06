CDA-DWP approves 3 IT projects 

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority’s Development Working Party approved 3 projects amounting Rs. 220 million related to information technology.

The projects include Deployment of centrally managed Wi-Fi system on Turkey basis at CDA, E-Empowerment at CDA and Online Architectural Drawings System & Digitization of Architectural Drawings. A meeting of the CDA-DWP was held at CDA headquarters on Thursday in which the PC-Is of said projects were approved.

Deployment of centrally managed Wi-Fi system on Turkey basis at CDA Headquarter would be completed in 11 months with a cost of Rs. 88.5 million.

The Wi-Fi project will establish a centrally managed secure Wi-Fi system for a reliable communication infrastructure to share internet services, access emails and use various software applications. This infrastructure will act as backup to existing 18 years old wired communication which will be replaced in phase-ll. E-Empowerment at CDA project will be completed in 24 months with a cost of Rs.99 million in which several IT interventions will be made including revamping of CDA website, development of smart app, launch of e-payments, One Window Automation and other online services. Once implemented, the system will reduce human involvement of public in offices and for better service delivery.

Meanwhile, Online Architectural Drawings System & Digitization of Architectural Drawings would be completed in 24 months with a cost of Rs.33 million and under this project the citizens will submit architectural and structural drawings online and monitor the real time movement and any bottleneck while approving the building plans and NOCs through digitalization/online.