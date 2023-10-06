COAS Munir reiterates resolve to curb illegal activities to save economy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir emphasised that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The army chief reiterated the resolve during his visit toe Karachi where he attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqar.

During the meeting, COAS was briefed about revised National Action Plan, operation in Kacha area of Sindh, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC and private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularization measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

Gen Asim Munir underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.