Commissioner directs completion of Ring Road project till Sep 2024

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha while presiding over a meeting along with Station Commander Brigadier Salman on Thursday said that a steering committee of stakeholders is formed by the Chief Secretary Punjab in order to review headway on main development projects of Rawalpindi. This was the first session of said committee. The objective of the Steering Committee is to remove the bottlenecks faced while working on ground through coordinated efforts and also to ensure pace and quality of work. The committee meeting will be held every fortnight in which a briefing will be held on the progress of the projects and the on-site problems will be brought before the forum so that their solutions be attained swiftly. Liaqat Ali Chatha said that the work on site in Rawalpindi Ring Road project is going on in full swing and efforts are being made to complete it before the target given for completion. He said that one year target i.e. September 2024 has been set for its completion, but we intend to complete it before the scheduled date as a compensation for the delay in this public welfare project till now. Apart from this, the Rawalpindi Development Authority has been directed to start the process of hiring a consultant for the feasibility report of phase two from Thalian to Sangjani. Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani, Brigadier Ahmed, Director Development and Finance Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, SE Building Khalid Azim, Assistant Commissioner Almas Sabih, Xen Small Dams and other concerned officers attended. Liaqat Ali Chatha while talking about Nullah Lai said that the maximum discharge of this 17 km long nullah is 72,000 cusecs. At present, a proposal to work on only the sewer portion of the project is under consideration. Giving the updated status regarding the remodeling of Kachari Chowk, it was said that the daily traffic count here is 250,000 vehicles per day. A phase wise proposal has been prepared and submitted by the Consultant Urban Unit. Phase one has proposed a graded solution up to 2030 and phase two has proposed a grade separated solution by 2030 onwards.

Speaking on this occasion, the station commander said that the completion of these projects should be ensured within the stipulated period. Also, quality of work should not be neglected in the race for timely completion of released work and utilization of funds.