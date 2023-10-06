Conway, Ravindra script New Zealand’s win over England in World Cup opener

AHMEDABAD - Left-handed opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scored domi­nant centuries and powered New Zealand to a thumping nine-wicket victory over holders England in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener.

Chasing 283, New Zealand com­fortably knocked off the runs with 82 balls to spare. The Blackcaps had a contrasting start to their pursuit as their opener Will Young perished for a golden duck on the first deliv­ery of the second over with just 10 runs on the board. The early blow did not harm New Zealand much as Rachin Ravindra joined forces with Devon Conway and launched an as­tounding counterattack.

The pair utterly dominated the England bowlers and notched up an unbeaten 273-run partner­ship to steer their side to a tri­umphant start to the ICC World Cup 2023. Devon Conway re­mained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a sensational 152 off just 121 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and three sixes. Ravindra was equally impressive with his 123 not out in a mere 96 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and five sixes. Sam Curran was the lone wicket-taker for England.

England, after being asked to bat first, had a decent start to the innings before Matt Henry stuck in the eighth over to send Dawid Malan back at a total of 40. Jonny Bairstow soon followed him after scoring 33 runs off 35 balls as he looked to hit Santner over extra cover but was gobbled by Mitchell.

Joe Root was then joined by Har­ry Brook (25), and soon he was caught by Conway in an attempt to clear the ropes again. Root knitted a solid 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket with captain Jos But­tler (42-ball 43), before the latter was removed by Matt Henry in his second spell at a total of 188. Root remained firm as he lost an­other partner in Liam Livingstone (20) before being bowled by Glenn Phillips at 229-7. He scored 77 off 84 with the help of four boundar­ies and one six.

England lost the next two wick­ets in quick succession and was reduced to 252-9 in the 46th over, however, Adil Rashid (15) and Mark Wood (13) added valuable 30 runs in the remaining overs to set New Zealand 283 to chase. Matt Henry claimed 3-48, while Michael Santner and Glenn Phil­lips picked two wickets each.

NEW ZEALAND 283-1 (Conway

152*, Ravindra 123*)

beat ENGLAND 282-9 (Root

77, Henry 3-48, Santner 2-37)

by 9 wickets.