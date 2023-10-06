CVE via Strategic Communication

In Pakistan, some people can be easily influenced by extremist messages because of their vulnerability. So, combatting extremist messages and spreading a message of peace and unity is the significant feature that goes with counter-extremism efforts.Moreover, Western governments take counter-extremism based on the movement on the supposition that those who misinterpret their activities and purposes are more likely to be inclined towards extremism. This hypothesis leads to weak audiences, vulnerable to extremist messaging.Hence, extremists often emphasise communications with non-English speaking and illiterate audiences.
To counter this, national communication strategies can be developed in close cooperation with social media companies and the private sector, tailored to local contexts and based on international human rights standards, to challenge the narratives of violent extremism.
Further guidelines can be followed to create successful outcomes within strategic communication; like the emerging field, provides a forum formultidisciplinaryapproaches and diverse research traditions. The strategic communication concept deals with convincing others to think and act in ways compatible with objectives, whether this means causing them to adopt a specific course of action or simply understanding better and accepting more. Furthermore, there are three lenses to study strategic communication. The first lens is the management strategy illustrates the numerous conceptual elements within the field that might provide conceptual resources for the study.Central to the idea of strategic communication is the idea of influence (the power or capacity to cause an effect in indirect or intangible ways”.Organisations (or individuals) who want to alter the behaviourof others have four tools at their disposal: physical force, patronage, purchase, or persuasion. The latter involves the use of communication to promote the acceptance of ideas. In addition, thefirst one is to define the winning objectives, and what success looks like. The second one is to identify assumptions thatmake it possible to reach the objectives. Thirdly, one shallcreate a strategy that will lead to victory. Then, one shouldcreate a design concept where the strategy turns into actionable tactics so that one can later implement the plan. The next step will then be to use strategy to highlight the issues that need to be tackled and to see who is involved within the strategy.
Strategic communication is a term that has become quite popular in communication science in the second decade of the twenty-first century. It is extremely difficult to change a group’s behaviour, especially when considering their interpretation of history, culture, religion, and values that shape their attitudes and actions. But nothing can justify violent extremism, but we must also acknowledge that it does not arise in a vacuum. In Pakistan, a successful counter-extremism strategic communications procedure requires a better understanding of national descriptions and establishing sections that people want to trust for a more striking image of the country.
One of the major strategies of counterinsurgency is the “clear, hold, build” method, in which the government clears an area of the insurgents, holds it, and then “builds” the area through regular government involvement and economic development. “Building” can include “rebuilding the infrastructure, increasing the legitimacy of the local government, and bringing the rule of law to the area. However, this strategy needs to be challenged in Pakistan to make defeating the Violent extremism possible. In countering the communications of violent extremism, states, and agencies face several distinctstrategies to blame for the spread of terrorists’ messages. Three interrelated key principles are particularly important to increase the success of strategic communication campaigns. First, to engage a wide audience, the messaging should be diverse in its means and media. Diversifying messaging increases audience reach and repetition.Lately, the term “influence” has become more common in the context of military audiences. Influence does not necessarily entail the use of hard power, directed at the enemy.
Arising from the exploration, there is a need for increased knowledge about countering violent extremism and terrorism with plausible communication strategies. New strategies for countering extremist goals through strategic communication should be recognised while promoting grass-roots efforts to advance the values of tolerance, pluralism, and understanding.