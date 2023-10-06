CVE via Strategic Communication

In Pakistan, some people can be easily influenced by ex­tremist messages because of their vulnerability. So, com­batting extremist mes­sages and spreading a message of peace and unity is the signifi­cant feature that goes with counter-extrem­ism efforts.Moreover, Western governments take counter-extremism based on the movement on the supposition that those who mis­interpret their activities and purposes are more likely to be inclined towards extremism. This hypothesis leads to weak audiences, vulnerable to extrem­ist messaging.Hence, extremists often emphasise communica­tions with non-English speaking and illiterate audiences.

To counter this, national com­munication strategies can be developed in close coopera­tion with social media compa­nies and the private sector, tai­lored to local contexts and based on international human rights standards, to challenge the nar­ratives of violent extremism.

Further guidelines can be fol­lowed to create successful out­comes within strategic commu­nication; like the emerging field, provides a forum formultidisci­plinaryapproaches and diverse research traditions. The stra­tegic communication concept deals with convincing others to think and act in ways com­patible with objectives, wheth­er this means causing them to adopt a specific course of action or simply understanding better and accepting more. Further­more, there are three lenses to study strategic communica­tion. The first lens is the man­agement strategy illustrates the numerous conceptual elements within the field that might pro­vide conceptual resources for the study.Central to the idea of strategic communication is the idea of influence (the power or capacity to cause an effect in in­direct or intangible ways”.Or­ganisations (or individuals) who want to alter the behaviourof others have four tools at their disposal: physical force, patron­age, purchase, or persuasion. The latter involves the use of communication to promote the acceptance of ideas. In addition, thefirst one is to define the win­ning objectives, and what suc­cess looks like. The second one is to identify assumptions that­make it possible to reach the ob­jectives. Thirdly, one shallcreate a strategy that will lead to victo­ry. Then, one shouldcreate a de­sign concept where the strate­gy turns into actionable tactics so that one can later implement the plan. The next step will then be to use strategy to highlight the issues that need to be tack­led and to see who is involved within the strategy.

Strategic communication is a term that has become quite popular in communication sci­ence in the second decade of the twenty-first century. It is extremely difficult to change a group’s behaviour, especial­ly when considering their inter­pretation of history, culture, reli­gion, and values that shape their attitudes and actions. But noth­ing can justify violent extrem­ism, but we must also acknowl­edge that it does not arise in a vacuum. In Pakistan, a success­ful counter-extremism strategic communications procedure re­quires a better understanding of national descriptions and es­tablishing sections that people want to trust for a more striking image of the country.

One of the major strategies of counterinsurgency is the “clear, hold, build” method, in which the government clears an area of the insurgents, holds it, and then “builds” the area through regu­lar government involvement and economic development. “Build­ing” can include “rebuilding the infrastructure, increasing the le­gitimacy of the local government, and bringing the rule of law to the area. However, this strategy needs to be challenged in Paki­stan to make defeating the Vio­lent extremism possible. In coun­tering the communications of violent extremism, states, and agencies face several distinct­strategies to blame for the spread of terrorists’ messages. Three in­terrelated key principles are par­ticularly important to increase the success of strategic communi­cation campaigns. First, to engage a wide audience, the messaging should be diverse in its means and media. Diversifying messag­ing increases audience reach and repetition.Lately, the term “influ­ence” has become more common in the context of military audienc­es. Influence does not necessari­ly entail the use of hard power, di­rected at the enemy.

Arising from the exploration, there is a need for increased knowledge about countering violent extremism and terror­ism with plausible communica­tion strategies. New strategies for countering extremist goals through strategic communica­tion should be recognised while promoting grass-roots efforts to advance the values of tolerance, pluralism, and understanding.