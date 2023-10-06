DC seeks timely completion of development projects

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Duki Captain (Rtd) Fayyaz Ali on Thursday directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of development projects by using quality material. He issued this direction while visiting the office of Xen Irrigation Department Duki. During the visit, he was briefed about the ongoing develop­ment schemes. Later, he inspected the ongoing devel­opment schemes in Tehsil Thal Chhattali and Tehsil Loni, such as the construction of protective dams to prevent floods, rainwater harvesting schemes under the Urban and Rural Development Program, and oth­er development schemes. He also issued instructions on the occasion, saying that standard quality material should be used in all the schemes and timely comple­tion of the projects should be ensured.