Dengue fever outbreak persists in Punjab with 168 new cases

LAHORE - As many as 168 new cases were reported in the province on Thursday, said the health department. This year, a total of 4,999 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in Punjab.Lahore leads the tally with 1,953 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 1,404 cases. Multan with 583, Faisalabad with 226, and Gujranwala with 225 cases. The situation remains serious with an additional 46 new dengue cases reported in Lahore, 64 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Multan, five in Faisalabad, and 12 in Gujranwala while two cases reported each from Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khanewal and Lodharan.Kasur, Muzaffar­garh, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Vehari and Bhakkar each confirmed one new dengue case during the same time frame. Cur­rently, 129 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab with 50 of them hospitalized in Lahore alone. Secretary Health Pun­jab Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever.