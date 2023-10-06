Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad fifteen, Gilgit ten and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly, cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Shopian while in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh five, Anantnag twelve and Shopian ten degree centigrade.