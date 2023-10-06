ECP constitutionally bound to hold elections within 90 days: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has made it clear that the cipher had been declassi­fied by the entire cabinet and the information contained in the communication could no longer be dubbed as ‘secret.’

The information secretary referring to former prime minister Imran Khan said that despite this, “the kangaroo trial has commenced because the agenda is to punish the one who resolutely defended Pakistan’s right to safeguard its sovereignty and indepen­dence.” “What disgrace, what utter sham! Beyond the imme­diate, justice cannot be denied its ascendance. It shall prevail much to the angst of the plan­ners and perpetrators of this fraudulent enactment,” he added. In another statement, the PTI spokesperson said that Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) was constitutionally bound to hold elections within the stipulated 90 days.

Hence the electoral watch­dog and the caretaker gov­ernment have only 34 days to meet the constitutional dead­line, he added. He categori­cally stated that the nation would not tolerate any alleged unconstitutional attempts to delay the polls beyond the con­stitutional deadline come what may. He made it clear that it was electoral body’s main con­stitutional responsibility and the fundamental right of the people to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.

Therefore, he demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should intervene pre-emptively in order to thwart any attempt of violation of the constitution and to make the ECP and the caretaker government bound to ensure holding elections within the constitutional time limits.

Hasan went on to say that the state was subject to the constitution, which made the free will of the public the basis of the political and governmen­tal system. “Suspension of any article or part of the constitu­tion is akin to suspending the entire constitution, which is a serious crime,” he said, adding that the constitution did not give any authority to any state institution alone or in asso­ciation with others to take any decision contrary to its intent regarding holding of the elec­tions. The PTI spokesperson underlined that the constitu­tion was very clear about the five-year term of the elected assemblies and about conduct of elections in the wake of the timely or premature dissolu­tion of these assemblies.

He stated that in case of premature dissolution of the assemblies, the constitution mandated the conduct of elec­tions within timeframe of 90 days, which was interpreted by the top court and approved by the President. He alerted that if the constitution was violated by avoiding holding polls within 90-day limits, then the ECP and the caretak­er prime minister along with his cabinet would be guilty of constitutional violation, which was punishable crime under Article 6 of constitution. The spokesperson vowed that the nation would not accept any attempt to delay the poll for an indefinite period at any cost.