Friday, October 06, 2023
ECP orders withdrawal of protocol facilities for former Sindh cabinet members

October 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The election commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has directed the chief secretary and Inspector General of Police Sindh (IGP) to withdraw protocol facilities of former provincial cabinet members and others within the next three days. According to a notification, the ECP has instructed Sindh Chief Secre­tary Dr. Muhammad Fakhare Alam Irfan and IGP Riffat Mukhtar to promptly submit a compliance report upon the completion of the task. The ECP observed that former cab­inet members were still bene­fiting from protocol privileg­es. The Commission reminded that it had previously directed provincial authorities on Au­gust 15 to ensure the remov­al of official accommodations, vehicles, and other perks from former prime ministers, chief ministers, cabinet members, and other individuals.

