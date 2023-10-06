Elections shouldn’t be conditional to weather: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yes­terday said that general elec­tions should not be linked with weather. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that no election stops when the weather changes. “No mat­ter if the weather is bad or there is snowfall, elections should be held to let you vote,” he said.

PPP Central Secretary Infor­mation Faisal Kareem Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan among oth­ers were present on the occa­sion. Bukhari said the PPP wants elections to be held in January even if delimitations have to be completed. “Various options are being considered regarding the national situation. Our leadership insists on holding elections with­in 90 days and meeting with the Election Commissioner to discuss the constitution. The Election Commission has announced elec­tions in response to the demands of the PPP. The announcement of the election schedule and date is crucial. Elections are the solution to the country’s issues,” he said.

The PPP leader said the PPP will form its government in the centre after the polls. “In free elections are held, the PPP will get its full share from Punjab,” he added. He said the destiny of the country and the better future of the people will be decided by elected representatives. “We do not want outsiders to make de­cisions for us,” he maintained. Bukhari, who is also the Presi­dent of the PPP Lawyers Forum, said that senior lawyers of the Supreme Court Shahzad Shau­kat and Ali Imran advocates had requested support from the PLF for the Supreme Court Bar Asso­ciation (SCBA) elections.