Four more POs arrested from Saudi Arabia, UAE

LAHORE - On the direction of Inspector Gener­al Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police teams across the province, in­cluding Lahore, are conducting crack­down against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders, wanted for se­rious crimes, in continuation of which four more proclaimed offenders (POs) from Saudi Arabia and the Unit­ed Arab Emirates have been arrested.

A category proclaimed offender Amanat Ali wanted in case of mur­der got arrested from Saudi Arabia, whereas Masood Hussain from the United Arab Emirates. Muhammad Salim, wanted proclaimed offend­er in robbery case, and Muham­mad Umar Shahzad wanted in oth­er crimes arrested and extradited from UAE. All four accused had fled abroad after committing the crimes and wanted by Sargodha, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh Po­lice respectively. Punjab Police is­sued red notices with the help of In­terpol and continued follow-up for the arrests. The four proclaimed of­fenders were finally arrested and brought to Pakistan, handed over to the police of the respective districts for further action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appre­ciated the police teams for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offenders in the A category from abroad and said that the legal procedures should be completed as soon as possible and the criminals should be pun­ished. He further said that the crack­down against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of mur­der, robbery and kidnapping should be accelerated, and RPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown to ar­rest dangerous culprits.