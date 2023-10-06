Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four more POs arrested from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Four more POs arrested from Saudi Arabia, UAE
Agencies
October 06, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  On the direction of Inspector Gener­al Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police teams across the province, in­cluding Lahore, are conducting crack­down against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders, wanted for se­rious crimes, in continuation of which four more proclaimed offenders (POs) from Saudi Arabia and the Unit­ed Arab Emirates have been arrested.

A category proclaimed offender Amanat Ali wanted in case of mur­der got arrested from Saudi Arabia, whereas Masood Hussain from the United Arab Emirates. Muhammad Salim, wanted proclaimed offend­er in robbery case, and Muham­mad Umar Shahzad wanted in oth­er crimes arrested and extradited from UAE. All four accused had fled abroad after committing the crimes and wanted by Sargodha, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh Po­lice respectively. Punjab Police is­sued red notices with the help of In­terpol and continued follow-up for the arrests. The four proclaimed of­fenders were finally arrested and brought to Pakistan, handed over to the police of the respective districts for further action.

SECP to host International Insure-Impact Conference 2023

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appre­ciated the police teams for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offenders in the A category from abroad and said that the legal procedures should be completed as soon as possible and the criminals should be pun­ished. He further said that the crack­down against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of mur­der, robbery and kidnapping should be accelerated, and RPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown to ar­rest dangerous culprits.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023