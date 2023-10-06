Hidden Crisis 

The request by the Punjab Police to withhold information concerning violence against women is deeply concerning and raises questions about the government’s commitment to addressing this critical issue. Gender-based violence, specifically targeting women, is a pervasive human rights violation worldwide. Pakistan, with a population of over 229 million, ranked as the fourth most dangerous country for women in 2021. This issue demands immediate attention and a multifaceted approach. One of the fun­damental issues in combating gender-based violence is the lack of transpar­ency. For the government to be truly committed to addressing this problem, transparency must be prioritised. Access to anonymized data and facts is es­sential not only for public awareness but also for holding perpetrators ac­countable while safeguarding the identities of victims and witnesses.

While awareness campaigns and initiatives exist, they have primarily focused on urban areas, leaving a significant gap in rural intervention measures. In­grained practices of oppression and discrimination against women are more prevalent in rural settings, where women have lower social, economic, and political status. To effectively combat gender-based violence, awareness cam­paigns must extend to rural areas, necessitating sociopolitical changes, non-dis­criminatory education, and employment opportunities. Gender-based violence in Pakistan is deeply rooted in patriarchal interpretations of religion and cul­tural norms. It is essential to recognise it as a cultural issue and challenge these norms across the country. Legal frameworks against gender-based violence, like the bill proposed by the Human Rights Ministry, must be implemented to pro­tect women’s rights and ensure perpetrators face legal consequences.

A comprehensive response to gender-based violence requires an integrated healthcare approach, legal services, psychological counselling, and rehabilita­tion, especially for victims who often end up in informal settlements without access to shelter homes. Resources must be allocated for expanding health­care infrastructure and shelter homes for victims, particularly in rural areas.

Long-term rehabilitation and support are essential for survivors of gen­der-based violence. Mental and physical health outcomes, as well as social reintegration, should be the focus of rehabilitation measures. This includes addressing mental health sequelae and stigma, and providing education, employment opportunities, and legal support.