Hostel life is undoubtedly challenging, yet it provides an opportunity for personal growth and adaptation. First and foremost, it teaches you how to manage everything, including financial management, handling daily chores, and making compromises. Some people regard their hostel as a ‘home away from home.” On the flip side, some students find it challenging to adjust to hostel life. Indeed, living away from your loved ones can be emotionally challenging because it reminds us of the deep connection we share and the importance of their presence in our lives.
Overall, life in the hostel is a journey of personal growth and learning. However, people from different regions live under one roof and represent their cultures, traditions, and languages to each other. It promotes understanding and tolerance. Ultimately, living away from the comfort of home pushes young adults to step out of their comfort zones and find innovative solutions to everyday problems.
AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,
Islamabad.