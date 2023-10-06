Hostel life is undoubtedly chal­lenging, yet it provides an op­portunity for personal growth and adaptation. First and foremost, it teaches you how to manage every­thing, including financial manage­ment, handling daily chores, and making compromises. Some peo­ple regard their hostel as a ‘home away from home.” On the flip side, some students find it challenging to adjust to hostel life. Indeed, living away from your loved ones can be emotionally challenging because it reminds us of the deep connec­tion we share and the importance of their presence in our lives.

Overall, life in the hostel is a jour­ney of personal growth and learn­ing. However, people from differ­ent regions live under one roof and represent their cultures, tra­ditions, and languages to each oth­er. It promotes understanding and tolerance. Ultimately, living away from the comfort of home pushes young adults to step out of their comfort zones and find innovative solutions to everyday problems.

AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.