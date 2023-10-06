IHC issues notices on petition for Imran safety in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the respondents in a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi for the security and protection of her husband in prison. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Bushra Bibi’s petition. During the hearing, Sardar Latif Kho­sa Advocate appeared before the court as the coun­sel for Bushra Bibi and urged the court to grant per­mission to provide Imran with home-cooked food. He added that prayers can barely be offered in the cell where the PTI chairman has been kept. Justice Aamer observed that if there is room for any relief in this re­gard and the court can do something, he would issue an order accordingly. Later, the court issued notices the respondents and deferred the hearing till next week. Bushra had moved the petition through Lat­if Khosa and stated that her husband is feared to be poisoned through food in jail. She added that the PTI chairman is not allowed home meals as the under-tri­al prisoners in the past were allowed. The petitioner further said that the court order regarding the pro­vision of facilities in the jail should be implemented.