Illegal foreign national residing in GB being identified: Home Minister

Web Desk
11:06 AM | October 06, 2023
National

Home minister Gilgit Baltistan Shams Lone has said based on the Apex Committee meeting the directions are made that all Divisional and District heads of administration and police will conduct regular meeting in coordination with intelligence agencies to coordinate and identify any illegal aliens/foreigners residing in their areas of jurisdiction.

In his statement, he said all the entry and exit points of Gilgit Baltistan will be checked strictly to monitor movement of illegal weapons or narcotics.

He also said the home department will establish a cell in collaboration with police to monitor social media for any hate speech, anti-state, and anti-institution speech and content and strict action will also be taken immediately in case of violation.

He added Karakorum Highway and Juglote Skardu Road shall remain open at all costs, and necessary measures would be taken by all concerned.

