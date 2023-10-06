Is Court Marriage Un-Islamic?

Today on Facebook eminent Novelist and Short Story Writer Ms. Moazzama Tanweer has written that when some parents do not permit their grown-up children to marry as they wish and impose their own decisions on them, some adopt the course of court marriage and rebel against forced marriage. She has expressed deep grief on the murder of a young couple of Gujranwala who did court marriage because they were in love and their parents did not permit them to marry. Eventually, they had to rebel and go to court. Forced Marriage is prohibited in the Quran. In Surah Nisa (The Women), the Quran says:” O, who believe! You are forbidden to inherit women against their will. Nor should you treat them with harshness.” (4: 19). I am not criticising any and I have no intention to pass judgment on this specific shocking incident which occurred in Gujranwala. My simple reaction to this murder is strong condemnation and deep agony. Some people have commented on the court marriage and permitted it, and some have opposed court marriage. A person wrote that court marriage is un-Islamic. Hence, I decided to briefly opine on this topic in the light of Islam. Mostly, the traditional, retrogressive clerics and the fundamentalists reject any act which is the need of the time. As these fanatics have no understanding of Time Spirit and ground realities and are oblivious to the importance of “Ijtihad (Rational Enquiry: soul searching), they have totally failed to enforce and establish the universal and pragmatic aspects of Islam. In my book titled “The Message of Islam”, in a chapter captioned “Islam and Sex”, and in my other book titled “The Rational Study of Islam,” in a chapter titled “The Women in Islam”, I have written on this subject in detail. The first question arises, if court marriage is un-Islamic, then why do these courts exist in an Islamic country? The constitution of Pakistan says that it is an Islamic state, and no law can be made which is contrary to Islam. Second; we should know that according to the Quran, we need two witnesses when a lady is divorced. We don’t need any witness in the event of marriage. Marriage is a social contract between a man and a woman. There is no mention of wedding witnesses in the Quran. Marriage contracts with witnesses and registration are our social and state law requirements. These are not Islamic requirements. The purpose of Waleema (wedding feast) is just to make marriage public and involve your near and dear ones in your happiness. Waleema is not obligatory. It is a practice of the Holy Prophet. The sole purpose is to invite people to share your mirth and merriment. Not more than that. If someone can not afford marriage feats, there is no religious obligation to celebrate it.

If a girl/ lady freely thrice announces to accept the boy/ person as husband, it is legal and Islamic marriage. Islam permits to have maids/ concubines and have sexual relations with them even without marriage. In court marriage, the couple announces marriage and signs the marriage papers per Islamic law. How can we say that court marriage is un-Islamic? According to the Quran, extramarital relations are strictly prohibited. One can not have sexual relations with a married lady. There is a very serious question and that is: can a man have sexual relations with an unmarried girl/ lady with a marriage contract? According to the Quran, one can have sexual relations with concubines without “Nikah” (marriage contract). There is a difference between a Salve lady and a Free lady. The Quran encourages them to marry slave ladies/ concubines as well to give them honour and protect their future. There is a verse in the Quran about the necessity of marriage. The Holy Prophet also said” Marriage is my “Sunnah” (practice) and whoever does not marry is not from me”. I would like to clarify that marriage in Islam is just a Personal Contract between a man and a woman. There is no need for witnesses or registration. It is a mutual free acceptance of each other as husband and wife. A woman says:” I willingly accept you as my husband and offer myself to you as your wife”. The man says: “I wilfully accept you as my wife”. This is a simple Islamic marriage. There is no need to invite “Mullahs” (Priests) to approve or sanction marriage contracts. Everyone can recite the words in his/ her mother tongue. There is no need to recite the words in Arabic. Are sexual relations prohibited for divorcees and widows? This question is mostly asked. In my opinion, these women should be married as our Holy Prophet married a divorced lady and other widows. It was a noble act. It was to honour and protect such neglected ladies. In our society, most divorcees and widows do not opportunity to remarry. It is because of our inhumane and un-Islamic culture. It is a great act of piety and virtuosity to marry such ladies. If some of them do not get a chance to remarry, does it mean that for the rest of their life, they should be denied sexual relations or deprived of this natural drive? Not at all. If official registration and public Nikah with two witnesses is not possible for such ladies, Islam permits them to take an oath of marriage at a personal level individually by accepting each other as partners. It is an Islamic-sanctioned wedding. Islamic marriage is not more than that. It is not adultery. To kill the couple on marrying in court is illegal, inhumane, and un-Islamic. Under the circumstances, I believe forced marriages are illegal, inhumane, and un-Islamic. If some parents do not permit their children to marry of their choice, their court marriage is quite Islamic