JUI files comments in case against SC Practice & Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) on Thursday filed written comments to the top court in cases per­taining to the Supreme Court Practice and Pro­cedure Act 2023. JUI’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza submitted the reply on behalf of his client and prayed to court to dis­miss the petitions against the Act. It said that the said Act is not against constitution, adding that Parliament is only forum that can introduce the law and amend it. It fur­ther said that Act had not brought changes in pow­ers of the Supreme Court.