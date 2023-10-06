Karachi police arrest suspect in teenager girl murder case

KARACHI - Sindh police solved the murder case of a 17-year-old girl namely – Fizza and arrested the culprit involved in the brutal murder on Thursday. According to the details, the brother of the victim – Fahad Ali filed a case of his sister’s murder during a robbery attempt at his house which is located at PIB colony. The PIB Colony Police immediately registered a case and initiated an investigation through technical and other means. Later, the uncle of the deceased teenager inform police about his wife’s confession regarding murder of the 17-year-old girl Fizza, after which the police immediately arrested the accused and start the probe against her.