Karachi police arrest suspect in teenager girl murder case

KARACHI - Sindh police solved the mur­der case of a 17-year-old girl namely – Fizza and arrested the culprit involved in the brutal murder on Thursday. According to the details, the brother of the victim – Fa­had Ali filed a case of his sis­ter’s murder during a rob­bery attempt at his house which is located at PIB col­ony. The PIB Colony Police immediately registered a case and initiated an inves­tigation through technical and other means. Later, the uncle of the deceased teen­ager inform police about his wife’s confession regarding murder of the 17-year-old girl Fizza, after which the police immediately arrested the accused and start the probe against her.