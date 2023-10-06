Friday, October 06, 2023
Karachi Police intensify crackdown against illegal immigrants

10 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
October 06, 2023
KARACHI  -  Additional Inspector General of Po­lice Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday ordered the police to inten­sify the crackdown against illegal im­migrants in the city and to take stern actions against street crimes, drug peddling, and other social evils. 

Presiding over a meeting at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), he also asked the officers to speed up opera­tions against the smuggling. The City Police Chief directed the DIGPs of all ranges to ensure the elimination of the menace of gutka/mawa and gam­bling dens in the megalopolis. 

Rind said to take strict measures for the prevention of car, and mo­torcycle thefts, extortion, and kid­napping for ransom. He asked the officers concerned to utilize all avail­able resources for the protection of life and property of citizens. 

Earlier in the meeting, all zonal DIGPs were briefed about the per­formance of their respective juris­dictions. The meeting was attended by DIGP (Admin), ADIGP (Admin and Operations), district SSPs, SSPs (In­vestigation), and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, As many as 10 ille­gal Afghan immigrants were arrest­ed by the Sir Syed police station on Thursday. Arrested were identified as Mehmoodullah, Muhammadullah, Ghulam SaKhi, Wali Khan, Gul Khan, Amanullah, Ibrahim, Inayatullah, Lal Muhammad and Ghulam Sham­si, according to an official. Cases had been registered and further investi­gations were underway.

Our Staff Reporter

