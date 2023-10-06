Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KSRelief to provide 50,000 shelter NFIs, winter kits to Pakistani citizens

KSRelief to provide 50,000 shelter NFIs, winter kits to Pakistani citizens
Web Desk
9:18 PM | October 06, 2023
National

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has announced to provide fifty thousand kits including shelter Non-Food Items (NFls) and winter kits across Pakistan.

The project is planned to be implemented in four phases providing help to individuals who have been affected by recent floods and need assistance.

This collaborative effort is conducted in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed thanked the Saudi government for providing the relief goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is handing over fifty thousand kits as a gift to the brotherly country.

He said this winter aid will be distributed in four phases in all provinces of Pakistan.  

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023