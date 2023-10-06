Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore court starts proceedings to declare Moonis PO in kickbacks case

Lahore court starts proceedings to declare Moonis PO in kickbacks case
Our Staff Reporter
October 06, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An accountability court in La­hore on Thursday initiated the process of declaring Moonis Ela­hi, the son of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, as pro­claimed offender (PO) in a case of receiving kickbacks in devel­opment projects. The court directed for publish­ing a proclamation in the newspapers for the ap­pearance of Moonis Elahi.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders on an application filed by the Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB). Earlier, during the proceedings, the bureau presented a report about the arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi. The bu­reau stated that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi on September 26 but it failed to arrest him despite efforts. The bureau submitted that Moonis Elahi had hidden himself to avoid the arrest and requested to initiate proceed­ings to declare him proclaimed offender. The NAB had launched a probe in the case of receiving kick­backs in development projects.

SECP to host International Insure-Impact Conference 2023

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023