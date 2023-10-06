Lahore court starts proceedings to declare Moonis PO in kickbacks case

LAHORE - An accountability court in La­hore on Thursday initiated the process of declaring Moonis Ela­hi, the son of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, as pro­claimed offender (PO) in a case of receiving kickbacks in devel­opment projects. The court directed for publish­ing a proclamation in the newspapers for the ap­pearance of Moonis Elahi.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders on an application filed by the Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB). Earlier, during the proceedings, the bureau presented a report about the arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi. The bu­reau stated that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi on September 26 but it failed to arrest him despite efforts. The bureau submitted that Moonis Elahi had hidden himself to avoid the arrest and requested to initiate proceed­ings to declare him proclaimed offender. The NAB had launched a probe in the case of receiving kick­backs in development projects.