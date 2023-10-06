LESCO recovers Rs 23m from 881 defaulters: spokesman

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has re­covered Rs 23 million from 881 chronic default­ers in all the five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 22nd day of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokes­man told the media here Thursday that on the 22nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recov­ered outstanding dues of Rs 3.32 million from 125 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.09 million from 112 defaulters in Eastern Circle respective­ly. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Saj­jad Qureshi, recovered Rs 3.84 million from 103 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 1.28 million from 41 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muham­mad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.46 mil­lion from 57 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.34 million from 76 defaulters in Sheikhupura