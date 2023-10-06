LHC declares actions for fixing sugar prices as ultra vires

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared the actions, taken by the federal government and pro­vincial government, on the command of federal government, for fixing sug­ar prices under Price Control and Pre­vention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 as ultra vires. The court also declared the act as ultra vires to the extent of Punjab and struck down it and the 2021 order passed under sec­tion 3 and 4 of the act.

The court held that the Punjab As­sembly was empowered to legislate on food and price control of essential food commodities and Punjab prov­ince could do so through appropriate legislation or the provincial govern­ment might proceed under the exist­ing law. The division bench, headed by Justice Shahid Karim, announced the reserved decision on different pe­titions challenging the determination of prices of the sugar by the federal government. The bench had reserved the verdict last Tuesday after hearing arguments of all parties and it was announced on Thursday.

The petitioners’ counsel had sub­mitted that federal government had no power to fix prices of sugar as these powers had been shifted to the provinces after the 18th amendment. They requested the court to set aside the federal government’s actions wherein prices of sugar had been de­termined. However, the lawyers rep­resenting the federation strongly op­posed the contentions and submitted that it was the federal government, and not a provincial government, that had the power to fix sugar prices.