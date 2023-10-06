Friday, October 06, 2023
Lucky Cement wins MAP’s Top Corporate Excellence Award

October 06, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s Top Corporate Excellence Award 2023 in the Industrial Category amongst all corporate sector organizations in Pakistan. Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited, received the award at the 38th MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Award Ceremony held at a local hotel. The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.

