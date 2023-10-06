Friday, October 06, 2023
Malik Sarfraz Khokhar latest to quit PTI

Malik Sarfraz Khokhar latest to quit PTI
Web Desk
7:27 PM | October 06, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former MPA Malik Sarfraz Khokhar on Friday quit the party. 

He condemned the events of May 9 and said that due to his health, he would not take part in politics. 

He said he would announce the future political plan in consultation with his colleagues. 

He said he left the PTI because of the policy of confrontation with institutions. Despite violent incidents of May 9, he said, the party was sticking to its aggressive narrative against its state institutions which was against national interests.

