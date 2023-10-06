MQM-P leader Haider Abbas Rizvi’s vehicle snatched

KARACHI - The vehicle of Miuttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi was snatched from his driver out­side a private hospital in the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal po­lice station. Police have regis­tered a case on the complaint of Haider Abbas Rizvi’s driver. According to the FIR, the driv­er said he parked the vehicle outside a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after drop­ping off Haider Abbas Rizvi’s family. The driver further told the police that two unidenti­fied armed men tortured him and drove away from the ve­hicle after taking him hostage. The outlaws fled away with the vehicle after leaving him at the Safoora Chowrangi area, the driver said. According to the police, the vehicle was registered in Islamabad, and a search operation had been launched to find the clue to the vehicle and the snatchers.