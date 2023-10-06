Friday, October 06, 2023
Musk’s X strips headlines from news links

Agencies
October 06, 2023
PARIS-Elon Musk’s social media platform X has stripped headlines from news articles shared by users, in a move likely to further worsen relations with media groups. The tycoon has long railed against the “legacy media” and claims X, formerly Twitter, is a better source of information. However, he said the latest change was for “aesthetic” reasons -- news and other links now appear only as pictures with no accompanying text. Musk took over Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal and has since renamed it X, sacked thousands of staff and drawn criticism for allowing banned conspiracy theorists and extremists back on the platform, sending advertisers fleeing. He has also banned -- and reinstated -- various journalists with mainstream outlets including the Washington Post and CNN, as well as appearing to delay posts from accounts including the New York Times. “I almost never read legacy news anymore,” Musk posted on Tuesday. “What’s the point of reading 1,000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?” Some media groups have stopped posting to X altogether because of the rise in hate speech and the behaviour of Musk.

Agencies

