Friday, October 06, 2023
Nawaz needs no guarantee for his return, asserts Dar

Web Desk
7:29 PM | October 06, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday the return of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif was not a result of any guarantee. 

He told media that the PML-N supremo did not need any guarantee or assurance for his return. The process of bail, he said, would be completed upon his arrival. 

He stressed that the actual value of the dollar was Rs250 while emphasising that in September 2022, the dollar rate was less than Rs200.

“There is no reason why the value of the dollar should go up as the interbank system and exchange companies are playing their role with responsibility,” he said.

Besides, Dar expressed hope that the next economic review of the IMF would be successful and the country would get an installment of $700 million as all stakeholders were making efforts in the right direction.

The former minister claimed that Nawaz Sharif would bring Pakistan among the G20 nations by reviving its economy.

