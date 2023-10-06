Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz questions Pakistanis' demonstrations in London

Nawaz questions Pakistanis' demonstrations in London
Web Desk
7:25 PM | October 06, 2023
National

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif questioned the impact of four years of Pakistani protests in London, suggesting that if they wish to protest anyway, it should be done in Pakistan.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif met with Pakistani journalists in London and expressed his appreciation for their coverage of his stay in the UK.

He expressed gratitude to all the journalists who either supported or criticised him, acknowledging that today was his last day in the office before his departure.

Nawaz Sharif emphasised the vital role of journalism in society, urging journalists to avoid hearsay, backbiting, and instead focus on constructive criticism for societal reform. He also criticised the indecent behaviour towards Marriyum Aurangzeb and other women in London. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023