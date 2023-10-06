Nawaz questions Pakistanis' demonstrations in London

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif questioned the impact of four years of Pakistani protests in London, suggesting that if they wish to protest anyway, it should be done in Pakistan.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif met with Pakistani journalists in London and expressed his appreciation for their coverage of his stay in the UK.

He expressed gratitude to all the journalists who either supported or criticised him, acknowledging that today was his last day in the office before his departure.

Nawaz Sharif emphasised the vital role of journalism in society, urging journalists to avoid hearsay, backbiting, and instead focus on constructive criticism for societal reform. He also criticised the indecent behaviour towards Marriyum Aurangzeb and other women in London.