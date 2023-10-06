Nepra allows another Rs1.7141/unit in tariff raise

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Pow­er Regulatory Authori­ty (NEPRA) has allowed ex-Wapda Distribu­tion Companies (XW­Discos) another hike of Rs1.7141/unit in tar­iff, which will burden the consumers of an addi­tional Rs31 billion in their October electricity bills.

In a petition submit­ted to NEPRA by the Central Power Purchas­ing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought a hike of Rs1.8290/unit in tar­iff on account of month­ly Fuel Charges Adjust­ments for the month of August 2023, however, after making various ad­justments and imposing cuts, the regulator has allowed an increase of Rs 1.7141/unit, said a decision released by NEPRA here.

The hike of Rs.1.7141/unit shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehi­cle Charging Stations (EVCS) and life line consum­ers. The XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of August 2023 in the bill­ing month of October 2023.

In its petition submitted by the CPPA-G, on be­half of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), said that for the month of August, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs6.6447/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs8.4746/unit. There­fore, it should be al衍owed to pass the increase of Rs1.8290/unit to consumers on account of FCA for August, having an impact of Rs 33 billion (in­cluding GST) on the consumers.

However, the regulator after further scrutiny of the data decided that actual national average uni­form fuel charge component for August 2023 for XWDISCOs consumers was Rs.8.3598/unit, against the reference fuel charge component of Rs 6.6457/unit. Therefore, the authority allowed national av­erage uniform fuel price variation increase of Rs 1.7141/unit for the month of August, which will burden the consumers of an additional Rs 31 billion (including GST). CPPA-G has claimed an amount of Rs365.6 million pertaining from May 2015 to July 2015 for GENCO-III, owing to revision of fuel cost of Nandipur power plant by NEPRA, Since the adjust­ments requires verification along-with amount al­ready allowed for the claimed period, it is proposed that claimed adjustment be provisionally withheld and same be allowed in subsequent monthly FCA once verification process is completed.

For adjustment in the case of Port Qasim ac­claim of positive Rs.211.8 million for the months of June 2022 to November 2022, it is proposed that same be withheld provisionally and be con­sidered in subsequently monthly FCA after ver­ification of the claim. CPPA-G claimed negative amount of Rs. 221 million for Punjab Thermal due to revision in fuel cost rates allowed by NEPRA. As per latest available decisions of NEPRA, the claimed adjustment works out as negative amount of Rs. 394 million, therefore, while work­ing out instant monthly FCA negative amount of Rs. 394 million has been accounted for.