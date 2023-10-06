Friday, October 06, 2023
Norwegian playwright wins Nobel literature prize

Agencies
October 06, 2023
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded the Nobel literature prize to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in Europe. He was honoured “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable,” the Swedish Academy said. His writing is defined more by form than content, where what is not said is often more revealing than what is. Often compared to Samuel Beckett, Fosse’s work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence. His major works include “Boathouse” (1989), which was well-received by critics, and “Melancholy” I and II (1995-1996). Fosse, 64, had featured widely in Nobel speculation for several years. “His immense oeuvre written in Norwegian Nynorsk (one of Norway’s written forms of languages) and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations”, the jury said.

