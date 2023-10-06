Overseas Pakistani Tahir Javed made PM special assistant

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar made well-known overseas Pakistani Tahir Javed special assistant.

Javed has been given investment portfolio and has joined the cabinet with immediate effect.

The PM has approved the same perks and privileges as the minister of state.

PM Anwar Haq Kakar's cabinet increased to six while the total number of caretaker cabinet has touched to 28.

Tahir Javed is a Pakistani American entrepreneur, investor, business magnate, and philanthropist. He is the founder of various businesses like Riceland Healthcare that is an integrated network of physicians, hospitals, hospice, home health, surgery centers, imaging centers, rural health clinics and other services across South East Texas.

In addition to that, the caretaker pm also appointed Prince Ahsan Asraf as the federal minister.