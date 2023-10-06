Pakistan needs to emerge as symbol of progress, peace: Solangi

Special emissary Durrani says there are no governing spaces for TTP in Pakistan n Says world community should understand current dispensation of power in Afghanistan and work on reconciliation.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Special Represen­tative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani has said that there are no governing spaces for the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country and any threat by them will be neutral­ized with full force.

“At the moment, security is­sues in Pakistan are feeding into the prevailing econom­ic woes,” Ambassador Durra­ni said this while addressing a two-day International Con­ference on “Navigating Peace & Security in the Region & Be­yond: Pakistan’s Role” here yesterday. The conference is jointly being organized by US Institute of Peace and Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Durrani said TTP fighters will have to surrender before the state by accepting its writ.

He stated that Pakistan is at the crossroads of three major regions – South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East - this geographical setting has added to the challenges for Pakistan including its relations with India, and the changing dy­namics in Afghanistan. In this regard Pakistan’s role becomes pivotal; Pakistan being at the frontline of the US war on terror has paid a tremendous cost in terms of lives – a cost completely ig­nored by the international community.

Ambassador Durrani while talking about the regional dy­namics in South Asia and the geographical setting of Paki­stan opined that due to pe­rennial tensions with India, difficult relations with Af­ghanistan and sanctions on Iran, trade in the region have remained a victim.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy a symbi­otic relationship and despite difficult patches in the rela­tionship both the countries have stood strong together on various issues in the past.

He said it is important for the international community and the world to not ignore and understand the current dispensation of power in Af­ghanistan and work on rec­onciliation steps.

“However, the most pivotal point is for the Afghans to un­derstand that the key to the stability of Afghanistan is with them. Unless they bring nor­malcy to Afghanistan, no out­sider including Pakistan can do much”, ambassador durra­ni said. However, he said de­spite challenges on multiple fronts Pakistan is sustaining the pace against terrorism and moving ahead with resilience and resolve. The two-day in­ternational conference brings together an amalgamation of academics and practitioners from around the world.

The conference stretch­es over two days and has six diverse working sessions fo­cusing on Afghanistan, the Middle East, Pakistan-US bi­lateral ties, counterterror­ism, regional peace and secu­rity as well as non-traditional security challenges. Dr. An­drew Wilder, Vice President of Asia Centre, USIP, Ambas­sador Sohail Mahmood, Di­rector General, ISSI and Am­ina Khan also spoke in the inaugural session.

In her welcome remarks Di­rector CAMEA, Amina Khan stated that the contempo­rary global landscape is wit­nessing profound shifts, in which Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture amidst this transformative milieu.

Ambassador Sohail Mah­mood, Director General ISSI, while expressing his views, elucidated that the world is currently facing an unprece­dented level of fragility, po­larization and conflict risks.

While shedding light on the regional challenges, Ambas­sador Mahmood focused on the geostrategic and econom­ic transformation in South Asia and beyond.

In his address, Caretaker Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Mur­tazaSolangi said Pakistan in­tended to move forward by developing itself as a pro­gressive and democratic na­tion that desired peace with­in its frontiers and across the world. “We want to be a na­tion that wants to look af­ter its people and intends to focus on the welfare of its masses,” he said.

The minister said now the Pakistan government had a clear vision to focus on its peo­ple, and economic revival and it had recently taken several initiatives to bolster the econ­omy and explore new pros­pects for trade and invest­ment. He said the countries and political leadership did make mistakes in the past and Pakistan also had its share of mistakes and adding “but now we want to move on”.

The minister said it was in Pakistan’s interest to avoid the ongoing confrontation be­tween major world powers. He said that Pakistan had some lessons from its role with re­gard to the confrontation of major powers in the past.

Solangi said now Pakistan was desirous of establishing good relations with its neigh­bours including India and Af­ghanistan. and added Islam­abad already enjoyed good relations with China and Iran.

He said that Pakistan also enjoyed very good relations with Middle East countries and now it was focusing to further improve economic and trade ties with the oil-rich states.

He said Pakistan also want­ed to have pragmatic rela­tions with Kabul. There had been no positive outcomes so far despite Pakistan’s sincere efforts to improve ties with Afghanistan, he added. He said that unfortunately out of 24 suicide attacks in the re­cent past, 14 had the involve­ment of Afghan nationals.

Dr. Andrew Wilder, Vice President of Asia Centre, USIP, in his remarks, stated that a lot of time is spent on focus­ing and prioritizing security over peace. The world is going through rapidly changing and worrying times with many se­rious threats and challenges with weak and fractured mul­tilateral systems. The world is still reeling from the lingering effects of the Covid pandem­ic, the Russia and Ukraine cri­sis growing tensions between China and the US and the ex­istential threats posed by cli­mate change. Former foreign secretary Asad Khan said Paki­stan is going through one of the biggest challenge of security but with the will and determi­nation it would be overcomed and TTP would be crushed.