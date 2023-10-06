Pakistan needs to emerge as symbol of progress, peace: Solangi

Special emissary Durrani says there are no governing spaces for TTP in Pakistan n Says world community should understand current dispensation of power in Afghanistan and work on reconciliation.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani has said that there are no governing spaces for the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country and any threat by them will be neutralized with full force.
“At the moment, security issues in Pakistan are feeding into the prevailing economic woes,” Ambassador Durrani said this while addressing a two-day International Conference on “Navigating Peace & Security in the Region & Beyond: Pakistan’s Role” here yesterday. The conference is jointly being organized by US Institute of Peace and Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.
Durrani said TTP fighters will have to surrender before the state by accepting its writ.
He stated that Pakistan is at the crossroads of three major regions – South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East - this geographical setting has added to the challenges for Pakistan including its relations with India, and the changing dynamics in Afghanistan. In this regard Pakistan’s role becomes pivotal; Pakistan being at the frontline of the US war on terror has paid a tremendous cost in terms of lives – a cost completely ignored by the international community.
Ambassador Durrani while talking about the regional dynamics in South Asia and the geographical setting of Pakistan opined that due to perennial tensions with India, difficult relations with Afghanistan and sanctions on Iran, trade in the region have remained a victim.
He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy a symbiotic relationship and despite difficult patches in the relationship both the countries have stood strong together on various issues in the past.
He said it is important for the international community and the world to not ignore and understand the current dispensation of power in Afghanistan and work on reconciliation steps.
“However, the most pivotal point is for the Afghans to understand that the key to the stability of Afghanistan is with them. Unless they bring normalcy to Afghanistan, no outsider including Pakistan can do much”, ambassador durrani said. However, he said despite challenges on multiple fronts Pakistan is sustaining the pace against terrorism and moving ahead with resilience and resolve. The two-day international conference brings together an amalgamation of academics and practitioners from around the world.
The conference stretches over two days and has six diverse working sessions focusing on Afghanistan, the Middle East, Pakistan-US bilateral ties, counterterrorism, regional peace and security as well as non-traditional security challenges. Dr. Andrew Wilder, Vice President of Asia Centre, USIP, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI and Amina Khan also spoke in the inaugural session.
In her welcome remarks Director CAMEA, Amina Khan stated that the contemporary global landscape is witnessing profound shifts, in which Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture amidst this transformative milieu.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, while expressing his views, elucidated that the world is currently facing an unprecedented level of fragility, polarization and conflict risks.
While shedding light on the regional challenges, Ambassador Mahmood focused on the geostrategic and economic transformation in South Asia and beyond.
In his address, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting MurtazaSolangi said Pakistan intended to move forward by developing itself as a progressive and democratic nation that desired peace within its frontiers and across the world. “We want to be a nation that wants to look after its people and intends to focus on the welfare of its masses,” he said.
The minister said now the Pakistan government had a clear vision to focus on its people, and economic revival and it had recently taken several initiatives to bolster the economy and explore new prospects for trade and investment. He said the countries and political leadership did make mistakes in the past and Pakistan also had its share of mistakes and adding “but now we want to move on”.
The minister said it was in Pakistan’s interest to avoid the ongoing confrontation between major world powers. He said that Pakistan had some lessons from its role with regard to the confrontation of major powers in the past.
Solangi said now Pakistan was desirous of establishing good relations with its neighbours including India and Afghanistan. and added Islamabad already enjoyed good relations with China and Iran.
He said that Pakistan also enjoyed very good relations with Middle East countries and now it was focusing to further improve economic and trade ties with the oil-rich states.
He said Pakistan also wanted to have pragmatic relations with Kabul. There had been no positive outcomes so far despite Pakistan’s sincere efforts to improve ties with Afghanistan, he added. He said that unfortunately out of 24 suicide attacks in the recent past, 14 had the involvement of Afghan nationals.
Dr. Andrew Wilder, Vice President of Asia Centre, USIP, in his remarks, stated that a lot of time is spent on focusing and prioritizing security over peace. The world is going through rapidly changing and worrying times with many serious threats and challenges with weak and fractured multilateral systems. The world is still reeling from the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine crisis growing tensions between China and the US and the existential threats posed by climate change. Former foreign secretary Asad Khan said Pakistan is going through one of the biggest challenge of security but with the will and determination it would be overcomed and TTP would be crushed.