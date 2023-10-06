Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.03 billion

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.03 billion
Agencies
October 06, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The to­tal liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reach US$ 13,030.8 million while reserves held by the central bank stood at $7,615.4 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a state­ment issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 21 million to US$ 7,615.4 million during the week ended on September 28, 2023. Meanwhile, net for­eign reserves held by commer­cial banks stood at $ 5,415.4 million, it added. Total liq­uid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on September 22, 2023, were US$ 13.162 billion. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7.636 billion while net for­eign reserves held by commer­cial banks were $ 5.525 billion.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023