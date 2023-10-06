Friday, October 06, 2023
Parking facility

October 06, 2023
Opinions, Letters

A parking facility is a crucial factor when choosing a shop­ping center. Availability is impor­tant, but the parking experience should also be convenient. People who visit a shopping centre want assurance that they can park their vehicles without any issues. In your shopping mall area, no one can find a safe parking spot dur­ing peak hours because the park­ing facility is only in name. This situation causes significant prob­lems for the common people. 

Finding a safe and available parking place becomes a challeng­ing task. Even if a suitable spot is found by chance, retrieving the vehicle is difficult due to insuffi­cient space and the added inconve­nience of parking charges. In this situation, it is imperative for the authorities to provide adequate parking facilities. Please take ap­propriate steps to resolve this issue and address this genuine problem.

HUMAIR, 

Impact of govt policies on Pakistan’s economy

Karachi.

