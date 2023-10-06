A parking facility is a crucial factor when choosing a shopping center. Availability is important, but the parking experience should also be convenient. People who visit a shopping centre want assurance that they can park their vehicles without any issues. In your shopping mall area, no one can find a safe parking spot during peak hours because the parking facility is only in name. This situation causes significant problems for the common people.
Finding a safe and available parking place becomes a challenging task. Even if a suitable spot is found by chance, retrieving the vehicle is difficult due to insufficient space and the added inconvenience of parking charges. In this situation, it is imperative for the authorities to provide adequate parking facilities. Please take appropriate steps to resolve this issue and address this genuine problem.
HUMAIR,
Karachi.