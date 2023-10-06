Friday, October 06, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
October 06, 2023
“It is not enough to win a war; it is more
important to organize the peace.”
–Aristotle

The Battle of Salamis was a pivotal naval battle during the Greco-Persian Wars. The Greek city-states, led by Athens, faced the enormous Persian fleet. Through exceptional strategy and naval tactics, the Greeks managed to lure the Persian fleet into the narrow straits of Salamis, negating their numerical advantage. The Greek victory at Salamis halted the Persian advance, preserving Greek independence and thwarting the Persian Empire’s attempt to conquer mainland Greece. This battle played a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the Greco-Persian Wars and safeguarding the future of Western civilisation.

